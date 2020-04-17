|
|
Alice Lucinda Smith was born in 1933 to her father, John Van Voorhees, and her mother Helen Van Voorhees. Soon after her birth, the Van Voorhees purchased a farm in what would later become Antelope, California where Alice would tend chickens and help her parents in fields. Alice was raised in a time and place where hard work and extreme effort were simply a necessary part of life. She and her family survived purely on what they produced from the land.
Alice completed high school around 1951 and chose to attend Grant Technical College where she reveled in her studies and enjoyed athletics such as ""powder puff football"". Shortly after completing her studies there, she met Roy Smith, who would become the love of her life. They later married and raised three children together; David, Tracy and Allen. Alice took the surname of Smith upon marrying Roy.
Over the years, Alice worked jobs here and there but eventually entered federal service at McClellan AFB. She worked in the logistics career field for 20 years providing her services in acquiring and allocating aircraft components in support of overhaul procedures. Alice took pride in this work as she did all her work and was loved by her peers.
Alice lost Roy in 2001. Already retired at this point, she chose to follow her daughter, Tracy, to live in Utah. The times grew hard for Alice as she soon lost all three of her children by the year 2006. Alice, as was her custom, carried on for many years despite her losses.
Sadly, Alice Lucinda Smith was lost herself, on the 11th of April, 2020. She was preceded in death by her children, David Smith, Tracy Johnson, and Allen Smith, as well as her husband, Roy Smith. She is survived by her grandchildren, James and Jason Nagy, her granddaughter-in-law Selleca, her beloved great grand-children Nathaniel, Gaius, Tracy, Tabby, and Jacob as well as her step great-grandchildren whom she loved as her own in both Ellie and Dane. She will be missed.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 17, 2020