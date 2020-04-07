Ogden-Utah Obituaries
Alice Mae (Urbina) Lopez


1924 - 2020
Alice Mae (Urbina) Lopez Obituary
Alice Mae Lopez

Born in Gallup New Mexico January 31st 1924 to Adolfo Urbina and Crusita Acencio, Urbina

She was 96 years old and passed away on Palm Sunday 04-05-2020

She is survived by two daughters, Carlene, & (Al) Brown, and Debby & (Bob) Swider.

She will be reunited with her Son David, her Mother, Father and Brother Leo.

She had many grandchildren, great and great- great grandchildren.

She was dearly loved and will be dearly missed by all her family.

She lived the last 20 years of her life at the Garden Union retirement home and had

Many friends there who will miss her.

Love you Mamma, Grandma Alice.



Do not stand at my grave and weep

I am not there, I do not sleep

I am a thousand winds that blow

I am diamond glints on snow

I am the sunlight on ripened grain

I am the gentle autumn rain

When you awaken in the morning hush, I am the swift uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in circled flight

I am the soft stars that shine at night

Do not stand at my grave and cry

I am not there; I did not die.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 7, 2020
