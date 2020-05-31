On May 23, 2020, Aliza's fourth birthday, Jesus called her name and she ran in to His arms. Aliza was born May 23, 2016 in Oklahoma to her First Mumma Allyssa. Despite all odds, Aliza was born perfect in so many ways. Aliza was born with just a brain stem-a diagnosis called Hydranencephaly that is generally regarded as ""incompatible with life."" Mumma Allyssa knew she wanted her precious baby girl to have a life she could not give at that time, so she chose adoption.



Princess Aliza took a little while to find her forever family and was matched with our loving family at 2 months old. With help from heaven and our great adoption attorney Paul Gosnell, it took only a month to bring her home. We lovingly call her our "oops" baby because she was a complete and wonderful surprise.



Princess Aliza was a sassy, stubborn warrior fitting the royalty she was. She was determined to show doctors, therapists, and other experts that she was meant to do more. Her mascot was the Bumble Bee because of the Mary K. Ash quote, ""Aerodynamically, the bumble bee shouldn't be able to fly, but the bumble bee doesn't know it, so it goes on flying anyway."" She enjoyed balloons, nature, sticker art, glitter and sparkles, pink and purple, dolls, and holding hands. Princess Aliza loved animals-especially owls, petting and snuggling her dogs and cats, and riding ponies. She gave the biggest pouty lips if she ever left the house without earrings and a little friend. She participated in the annual Little Miss Wheelz Princess Pageant, reigning as Little Miss Sparkles two years running.



Her daddy was her hero and favorite person in the world. On days the world was too much for her, he was the only one who could calm the storm she was feeling. She loved getting glammed up by her mother, who loved her sparkling princess personality. Aliza's big brother Erik was her best friend and partner in crime. Erik has a similar diagnosis, and every time they sat next to each other, they would somehow end up touching and holding hands. Then they would gab at each other in their own, nonverbal way. They loved to do projects together whenever they could. He greatly misses his ""Aza.""



She is survived by her loving parents, William and Heather Pedersen, big brother Erik, birth mom, Allyssa, grandparents, Kendall and Peggy Chambers, Arly Pedersen, Charlene Pedersen, and many loved ones.



Many say Aliza was blessed to have us. But truly, it is the other way around. Every day with her was a true gift from above. She was the sparkle of our lives. We were so blessed to be her parents for 4 beautiful years. She filled a hole in our hearts that was so very empty. We know her physical absence will only be for a season. We are so grateful we could be sealed to Aliza for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple September 2017. Fly high our precious little bumblebee until you are in our arms again.



We would like to give a big thank you to Aliza's beekeepers for their constant service, support, love, and encouragement through her life. Thank you to her specialty doctors, DMEs, therapists, and particularly her wonderful pediatrician, Dr. Nordell Brown and staff. Thank you to our local EMS, sheriff department and Logan Regional Hospital ER for seeing her worth and doing all they could trying to save her life. Thank you, Myers Mortuary, for taking such great care of our princess. And most of all, thank you Aliza for your light and spirit you shared so abundantly.



Because of COVID-19, we ask those who wish to join us in honoring Aliza to please take special precaution to protect Erik. Please wear a face covering and wash your hands upon arrival. If you are sick or have been around someone who is sick, please participate through electronic means that will be made available.



Due to COVID-19 the services will be available to you on this obituary page after the services. "Thank you for being one her Bee Keepers and supporting our Family we are forever grateful for your kindness and love."



Services for Aliza will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Hyrum City Stake Center, 600 S. 220 E., Hyrum, UT 84319



Viewing will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 pm at the Church.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to Myers Mortuary in Brigham City to help with expenses.

