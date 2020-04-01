|
With great sadness we announce the passing of our Mother and Grandmother, Alta Arlene Oslin McWain, on March 29, 2020. She was born in Minnesota on October 12, 1935, the daughter of Alec F. Oslin and Gladys Oslin Stevenson. She later moved to Washington, as a small child, where she attended school.
Alta had three marriages throughout her life; Wayne Parker, Jack McWain and Dee J Martin, all of which ended in divorce. While married to Jack, their young family settled in Ogden.
She had a strong work ethic, starting as a small child working with her parents in the fruit orchards or hop fields in Cowiche and Yakima Valley. From there she worked as a nanny, waitress, meat wrapper and then found her love of taxes. She worked for H&R Block for 20 years and loved it. She retired from the IRS after 17 years.
Alta was also a community volunteer with many organizations. She was a member of the Eagles for 50 years, winning many awards including Best President of State (WA). She was the past President and member of the VFW 1481 Auxiliary donating time for various activities. She was also a member of the American Legion post 9, working there at times as well. Her biggest accomplishment is beating cancer in 2007.
She is survived by Sally McWain (Gordon), Jack Jr. McWain, Dennis McWain (Jennie), Jerald McWain, Cathryn Fain (Terry), Jenifer Baird (Randy) and Rabecka Stuck (Gary); 15 grandchildren and lots and lots of great-grandchildren; sister Audrey A. Rich; brother Eugene Stevenson (Kathy) and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Wayne W. Stevenson; her loving son Gordon Arthur McWain; 3 granddaughters Miranda, Casandra and Jamie; brothers Ray Oslin and Aldon Oslin and her best friend Sylvia Crandell.
Private services were held. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 1, 2020