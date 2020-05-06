Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S.
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 774-5666
Visitation
Friday, May 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S.
Roy, UT 84067
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S.
Roy, UT 84067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amalia Tabarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amalia Trujillo "Molly" Tabarez


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amalia Trujillo "Molly" Tabarez Obituary
Roy - Molly Tabarez, 93, loving mom, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt, and friend passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.

She was born December 10, 1926, in Ensenada, New Mexico, the second of fifteen children born to Sergio and Feliz Fernandez Trujillo.

On October 31, 1948, mom married Lupe Tabarez in Elko, NV. Their marriage was solemnized in the Ogden Temple in 1981.

She served a one-year mission at the Church cannery.

Mom enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling in the motor home and trips to Wendover. She was the best cook and also loved gardening, quilting, crocheting, knitting and painting. She leaves us with many beautiful items.

Surviving is her daughter Rosalita (Joe Orozco) Tabarez, grandson, Anthony Tabarez and two great-grandchildren, Devyn and LilyAna. She is also survived by sisters Mary, Celia, Lilly, Clara, Juanita, Julie, Phyliss and brothers Val, Walter, and David and many, many nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lupe, brothers Vince, Joe, Louie and sister Benita.

We would like to give special thanks to all those who cared for mom; Heritage Park, Crestwood and Country Pines. Your kindness and thoughtfulness toward mom and her family is greatly appreciated.

Molly loved each and every one of you and it is her final wish that you stay close and take care of one another.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends one hour prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.

Interment, Roy City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amalia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
Download Now