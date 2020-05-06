|
|
Roy - Molly Tabarez, 93, loving mom, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt, and friend passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.
She was born December 10, 1926, in Ensenada, New Mexico, the second of fifteen children born to Sergio and Feliz Fernandez Trujillo.
On October 31, 1948, mom married Lupe Tabarez in Elko, NV. Their marriage was solemnized in the Ogden Temple in 1981.
She served a one-year mission at the Church cannery.
Mom enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling in the motor home and trips to Wendover. She was the best cook and also loved gardening, quilting, crocheting, knitting and painting. She leaves us with many beautiful items.
Surviving is her daughter Rosalita (Joe Orozco) Tabarez, grandson, Anthony Tabarez and two great-grandchildren, Devyn and LilyAna. She is also survived by sisters Mary, Celia, Lilly, Clara, Juanita, Julie, Phyliss and brothers Val, Walter, and David and many, many nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lupe, brothers Vince, Joe, Louie and sister Benita.
We would like to give special thanks to all those who cared for mom; Heritage Park, Crestwood and Country Pines. Your kindness and thoughtfulness toward mom and her family is greatly appreciated.
Molly loved each and every one of you and it is her final wish that you stay close and take care of one another.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends one hour prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Roy City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 6, 2020