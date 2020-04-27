|
Amelia Rebecca Parrish Kvamme
March 15th, 1973 - April 25th, 2020
Amelia Parrish Kvamme, better known to close friends and family as ""Millie,"" passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020.
She was born on March 15th, 1973. She was the eldest daughter of Roger and Becky Parrish.
She married Terry Daniel Kvamme on August 16th, 2002 in Farr West, UT. Together, they had a son, Brayden, who they both loved dearly.
Millie was a graduate of massage therapy school, and received certification from the Ogden-Weber Applied Technology College.
Amelia spent her childhood years growing up in South Weber surrounded by many loving friends and family.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and loved attending the temple often. After her husband, Terry passed away, Millie was an active participant in a widow and widowers group, and made valued friends. Millie had many hobbies and interests, some of which include scrapbooking, solving puzzles, and spending time with her son, as well as her 10 nieces and nephews, who were her pride and joy. They will miss her dearly.
Amelia was the ultimate Disney fan. She collected as many Disney items as she could, and visited Disneyland often. One of her very favorite things to do was have ""movie and pizza nights"" with her son, Brayden. Amelia loved children, and even ran her own daycare out of her home for 2 years. Millie was outgoing, and made friends quickly and easily.
She is survived by her parents, Roger and Becky Parrish of South Weber; and her beloved son, Brayden. She is also survived by her sister, Sarah (David) Woodbury of Farr West; her brother, Nick (Rachael) Parrish of West Haven; and her sister, Maggie (James) Tracy of West Haven. Surviving also are her much loved nieces and nephews: Gracie, Emma, Jill, Ike, Isabelle, Brielle, Ruby, Gavin, Hudson, and Max. Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Terry. We can only imagine the joyous reunion between Millie, Terry, and the rest of her family, that is taking place right now.
Her immediate family will be celebrating her life at a Graveside Service at the Ben Lomond Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Brayden Kvamme at any America First Credit Union. Millie lived for celebration, and we are certain that she is at the center of an amazing party going on in Heaven, right now.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 27, 2020