Andrea Page West left this world unexpectedly and much too soon. Born on October 8, 1948 to Marjorie Anne (Cutler) and Clyde Cyrus Page in Salt Lake City, Utah. In 1971 she married Roger West; they later divorced. Survived by her parents, her daughters Kelli Green and Nikki (John) Otis, her grandkids: Keslee, Caleb, Ashlyn, Peyton, Brenna, Marin and Drew and her brothers: Brent, Dennis (Intok), Steve (Michelle) and Rick (Lori) Page.
Andrea grew up in Bountiful. Her childhood was loving and ideal, and she (mostly) loved being the only sister. Her parents set a wonderful example that she followed of a life full of service. Her parents and brothers have always been an important part of her life and have given her much comfort and happiness.
She moved to West Valley City and after her divorce, Andrea put herself through school and worked as a secretary. She was a dedicated employee and retired after 30 years at the same company. Everyone who knew her knows that she loved life, and her daughters and grandkids were at the center of it. She gave her kids a safe, loving, happy childhood with memorable road trips, movie nights and peaceful evenings around the fireplace. She made every effort to make holidays and birthdays exciting and special.
The love in her heart grew with each grandchild. She made each one of them feel loved unconditionally. Each year they looked forward to her Christmas traditions and she went the extra mile to make celebrations special. She never missed an opportunity to support them in their daily lives and was always there for a performance or event.
Her last few years were spent living in Midvale where she loved the friendships she developed. Throughout her life, she poured her heart out in service to her friends. She served quietly and never wanted recognition.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully in many callings throughout the years, but her favorite was always working with kids, and she was good at it.
She had a soft heart and couldn't turn away a stray animal (especially cats). Her love for classical music, decorating her house, and her magical touch with plants all helped contribute to the peaceful atmosphere that was always felt in her home.
Our daughter, mom, grandma, sister and friend was such a bright light in our lives and she will be greatly missed. Until we meet again, we love you, Mom!
The family will hold a private viewing. With social restrictions, we invite you to contact the family to be given a time to pay your respects.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 13, 2020