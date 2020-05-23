|
She caught endless fish but hated to clean them so back they went. She loved spending the money, hated paying the bills. She loved Dr. Pepper, peaches and Mary Jane, hated coconut, red licorice and Covid-19. She loved smoking cigarettes and then she hated it. She loved mini-skirts, red fingernails, lavender anything and driving her beloved truck.
She ate cheeseburgers, outside edges first, middle last. Roses remind her of funerals, she'd rather see daisies.
The day she earned her first Hole in One while golfing, she was so excited and called everyone to tell the news. She had a garden full of wildflowers and birds. She adored her furry companions Cami, Jack and Luna. She fought like hell to stay here with her loved ones but she's dancing now, laughing and free of pain, we're all sure of it.
On Saturday, May 16, 2020, Annette Foch Hymas, 67, of North Ogden, Utah, passed away surrounded by family back to ""the spirit in the sky"". Born to Francis and Wilma Foch in Ilion, New York. At seven days old, they brought their baby back home to Bakersfield, California. At the time, she was the youngest passenger to ever fly American Airlines.
Annette first got married at 18, but it didn't last. She's no quitter and gave marriage a few more tries until she met David Hymas. They were married August 20, 1999 in Lake Tahoe. By a lake and forest... go figure.
Together they have 6 children: Jody (Mike), Anjanette (Stephanie), Monica (Shane), Haden (Julie), Cody (Heidi) and Nathan. These children have brought them 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Annette did not wish to have a funeral service but instead to have her ashes spread at Wall Lake. She expressed that anyone was welcome along for the journey to the lake, if they wished to. Please contact Haden Howell @ 801.309.1149 for details.
Oh! And last but certainly not least: Go Chargers!!
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 23, 2020