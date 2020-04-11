|
Anthony Michael Medina, 61, passed away on April 7, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1959 to Abe and Alice Medina in Ogden, Utah.
Anthony married Leticia Enriquez on October 25, 1979 in Ogden, Utah. Together they have three children, Michael, Elicia, and Francesca.
Anthony loved golf, basketball, skiing, boating, whistling and yelling from the sidelines at kids' sports. His most coveted moments were with his family, grandkids, and of course every single second he had at Lake Powell.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Leticia; daughters, Elicia Marshall Medina (Nathan) and Francesca Medina Castleton (Taggert); son, Michael Medina (Michelle); sisters, Francis Erwin, Rose Peterson, Lorraine Vernon, and Patricia Medina; brothers, Robert (Bob) and Gerald; grandchildren, Meekela Medina, Izabela Marshall, Alecsander Medina, Xzavier Marshall, Sariyah Lopez Castleton, Dominic Medina, and Maverick Castleton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Abe and Alice Medina; brother, Arthur Medina and sister, Loretta Medina.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Anthony Medina Memorial account at any America First Credit Union branch.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 11, 2020