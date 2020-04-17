|
|
Arlene Diane Forde born on December 8, 1950 in Salt Lake City passed away on April 14, 2020 in her home in Centerville, UT. She was the daughter of Ralph and Catherine Mills, whom she loved dearly. She has two children, Karen Hansen and Shaun Forde. Family, both immediate and extended were always her top priority. This was evident in her love of family history and genealogy work.
Arlene loved playing the piano and organ. She was called as the ward organist at age 17, a challenge that terrified her. For the next 52 years there was barely a time that she did not have this assignment. She was an organist at the Bountiful Temple for many years, where she also served as an ordinance worker.
Arlene graduated from West High School in Salt Lake City in 1969. She faithfully served in the Northern States mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, primarily in Illinois. She worked at the church office building for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for over 25 years, retiring in 2014.
Arlene was known and loved by family, friends, and neighbors as a quiet, caring individual. She loved spending time with her 7 grandchildren, often spending weekends one on one with each of them.
Arlene was preceded in death by her father Ralph Swingewood Mills, mother Catherine Kranendonk Mills, brother Keith Mills, and sister Frances Larson. She is survived by siblings Byron (Siutiti), Lloyd (Penny), Darrel (Susan), Norman (Kristi), Brent (Lori), children Karen (Kyle), and Shaun (Rhonda), and grandchildren Brayden, Gabrielle, Kaizyn, Addeli, Jaeger, Logan, and Derek.
The family will be holding a viewing and graveside service. Unfortunately, due to current events these will not be open to the public. Arlene requested there to be no flowers at her funeral. In lieu, please donate to or do something kind for someone.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 17, 2020