Our compassionate mother, sister and grandmother, Arlene Stokes Hess, left this world peacefully on May 21st, 2020 after an unyielding battle with pneumonia.
Arlene was born in Ogden, UT, the first child of four to John Edward Stokes and Isabel Tucker. She attended Weber High School where she was active in music, speech and drama. She studied at Weber State College and served a stake mission. She was proud to sing in multiple choirs including a general conference session and the dedication of the Ogden Utah Temple. Always active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she achieved all awards in M.I.A. which she valued highly.
Arlene married Noel Kelvin Hess on April 4, 1956 in the Logan Temple after meeting at a stake dance and eight months of inseparable courtship. She lived most of her life in the Oak Ridge Acres subdivision of South Ogden where she brought three children into the world and nurtured many others.
She had many friends in the South Ogden 38th/3rd ward and 6th ward. She made many wonderful memories there and was particularly fond of her quartet of singing ladies who were her life-long friends. She worked for 12 years at Bingham Archery while proudly supporting her missionary son. She was a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers. A talented seamstress, Arlene showed loved through quilting and tailoring. Her 'swan song' was a beautiful wedding dress for her granddaughter.
Hers was a life of dedicated service to others, welcoming into her home and caring for anyone in their time of need, including providing long-term care for her oldest son, nephews, nieces and grandchildren. She lived a truly selfless life; an example and inspiration to everyone of patience and charity. In 2016 she moved to Santaquin, UT in the care of her grandson Christopher Hess.
Arlene is survived by one son, Keith (Karen) Hess; daughter, Marie Hess; brothers, Darwin (Marsha) and Steve (Ann) Stokes; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Noel Kelvin Hess; son, Noel Edward Hess; sister, Shirley Renae Wheeler; brother-in-law, Bryan Wheeler and her parents.
