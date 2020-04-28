|
An absolutely wonderful man has left this world to be united eternally with his wife, Beverly. He was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Ruth V. Rank and Stephen A. Hayman, where he grew up with six brothers and two sisters.
In 1953 he married the love of his life, Beverly M. Myer, who he was later eternally sealed to in the temple. After serving in the U.S. Army, he resided in Ogden, Utah. Together they raised five children, Steven (Jodie) Hayman, Teri (Mike Espinoza) Hayman, Lori (Casey) Frazier, Lisa (Mike) McCann, and Linda (Rus) Jensen; 14 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren, who loved and cherished him. Aside from his love for his family, he loved and cherished his sweet dogs.
He lived his life enjoying fishing in Alaska; hunting in Nebraska with his family, nephews, and friends; golfing with his friends; and traveling with his family. His favorite travel spots included Lake Powell, Hawaii, Florida, and Texas, among several others.
He was greeted in heaven by his beloved wife, Beverly, his parents, six brothers, and one sister.
We were so blessed to have this man as our father, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle.
""We think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.""
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1719 Combe Rd. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or the Humane Society.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 28, 2020