On the afternoon of April 4, 2020, Ben Richard Whicker, 87, of Kaysville passed away quietly while surrounded by his wife and many children and grandchildren. He was born in Craig, Colorado on January 29, 1933 in a tiny log cabin near Maybell, Moffatt County, Colorado. His parents were Benjamin Archie Whicker and Beulah Blanche King.
In 1947, his family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where he graduated from High School and met and married his lifelong sweetheart, Rea Clodfelter Whicker.in 1951.
Ben was in the Air Force for 12 years, moving many times. He left the Air Force in 1964, and the family moved to Kaysville, Utah in 1966, where they settled for 54 years.
He joined the Utah National Guard when they first came to Utah to finish his retirement 20 years.
Served as First Counselor in the Dover Delaware Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints as well as the first Building Committee Fund Chairman for the new chapel that was built in Dover after Ben moved back to Utah. He loved working in the Bountiful Temple for over 10 years before his wife joined him in two more missions, where they loved their service as missionaries in the Addiction Recovery Program twice and a mission to Cove Fort Historic Site in Utah..
Ben was known to many as Kaysville's "Uncle Sam" as he appeared every year with his foot high hat and red, white and blue striped tie in and around the town parade routes! During his Air Force flying years, he saw many different countries, and his constant mantra was "Most of us have NO idea how grateful we should be for America! Not even close!"
Ben flew airplanes for a total of 48 years in the Air Force and for several cargo and charter airlines. After retiring from flying, he missed it, but not able to fulfill his dream of owning his own small aircraft, he settled for a powered parachute. That gave him and many of his children and grandchildren a lot of fun hours. Even a crash in 2006 in Syracuse, Utah and a long hospital stay and recovery period, he was eager to "get going again", and bought another powered parachute! Residents will remember seeing him soaring over Davis County many times.
Another of the many hats he wore for him became "Grandpa Fixit", especially for the children in Hug-a-Day Day Care. When he entered the Day Care to fix or maintain something, the children would be excited to see him, and they created that name for him. He was a great handyman for just about everything and loved to help wherever and whenever he could. Our deepest gratitude goes to the many friends and our children and other family who helped him, cheered him, and made his life so happy.
We'd like to especially thank so many excellent caregivers and CNAs. At Home Care of Kaysville was responsible for many of them. We were impressed by all of the very skilled care for and affection from their employees. Brothers were available whenever we needed them.
We are forever grateful for our daughter and sister, Ryanne, who spent countless hours, daytime and nighttime, caring for and loving her father for a period of over 5 years
Ben and Rea had nine children; Rea Jo Walton (David), Glenn Whicker (Pamela), Charles Whicker, Benjamin Whicker (Connie), Jeffrey Whicker (Lynda) , Rachael Lindsey, John Whicker, deceased (Katrina), Fred Whicker (Penny), and Ryanne Whicker. One sister, Maxine Carnes lives in Grand Junction, Colorado. He had 61 grandchildren and over 100 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, one son, and two grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main St., Kaysville, Utah.
Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 9, 2020