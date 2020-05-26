|
|
Bengt Roland Jonsson passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 23, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born November 20, 1930 in Eskilstuna, Sweden to Georg and Britta Jonsson. He married Beth Nadine Brown in the Salt Lake Temple on August 8, 1957. Beth passed away in 2014 after 56 years of marriage.
He grew up in Sweden with his younger sister and brother and attended schools in Eskilstuna, Sweden. He learned the value of hard work and independence as a young man helping his Dad build their house and working in the local bookstore. He continued to work in bookstores in both Sweden and Salt Lake City prior to his 25 year career at Hill AFB.
He joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a young adult in Sweden and served as branch president prior to his immigration to the U.S. in 1955. He served faithfully in many positions in the Church, including bishop, councilor in the Stockholm Temple presidency, temple sealer, and patriarch. He served two missions with his wife to the Stockholm Sweden Temple. He served in both the Swedish Army and the U.S. Army. His life was filled with service to family, Church, country, friends, and his fellowmen.
He loved travel, books, family history, and all things Swedish. He enjoyed playful teasing and had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Marianne (Michael) Wicknick of Kaysville; and David (Jo Ellen) Jonsson of Fruit Heights; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Also survived by his brother, Kurt Jonsson of Sweden. He was preceded in death by his wife Beth, his sister Ingrid, and one great grandson Aaron.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main Street, Kaysville. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary.
For those unable to attend, the funeral services will be live streamed at www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 26, 2020