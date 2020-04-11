|
Our beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend, Betty Jean Hess Lampros, died April 10, 2020.
Born on January 21, 1925 in Ogden, Utah, Betty was one of nine children born to Delbert Earl Hess and Anna Maud Earl Hess.
Betty graduated from Ogden High School and served a mission to the Southern States for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While on her mission, she met her future husband, Jack Dimitrios Lampros. They were married June 25, 1947 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. They had four children.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Betty served in many capacities, including Primary, Relief Society and Young Womens.
Betty was a kind, selfless, giving person who always thought of others before herself. She had a gift for cooking and was famous for her homemade rolls. She also had a special talent for hand sewing and sewed numerous beautiful pictures for her children and grandchildren.
She was a great listener and spent hours talking to her children, sometimes late into the evening. She never went to sleep until she knew all of her children were home and safe.
In 1980, Betty retired from the U.S. Forest Service. In 2013 she was named a University of Florida honorary alumni member.
Betty loved to travel with her family and friends. Some of her favorite destinations included Russia, Japan, Israel, Greece and the Amazon. She also enjoyed spending winters with her husband at their condo in Fort Myers, Florida.
Betty was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, Daughters of the American Revolution, the U.S. Forest Service Old Timers Club and the Aglaia Club. She volunteered with the Utah Symphony Guild and McKay-Dee Hospital, where she rocked the babies in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit.
Betty is survived by her children, Athena (Richard) Bowler, Provo, Greg (Gail) Lampros, Sherwood, Oregon, Jacklyn (Tim) Hunt, Uintah Highlands, Jamie (Mark) Shenefelt, South Ogden; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.
It would be remiss not to mention mom's love of See's Candy and Mrs. Cavanaugh's. Her favorites were dark chocolate raspberry cream, black walnut, marzapan, orange and lemon cream and marshmallow fluffs.
The family would like to thank Dr. Stephen Bruce, Debbie Johnson, Aubree Butterfield and the team at Inspiration Hospice for their compassionate care.
Betty (Mom), we love you and will miss you more than you will ever know.
In your own words, ""Tootaloo,"" until we meet again.
A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Weber State University Civil War Lecture or the National MS Society. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 11, 2020