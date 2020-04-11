Ogden-Utah Obituaries
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Graveside service
Private
Interment
Private
Washington Heights Memorial Park
Betty Jo Rutherford Weir


1932 - 2020
Betty Jo Rutherford Weir Obituary
Betty Jo Rutherford Weir passed away on April 4, 2020, cause incident to age at Pheasant View Assisted Living. She was born March 4, 1932 in Nevada, Missouri to Vern and Bonnie Reedy Rutherford. She lived in Missouri, Idaho, and Utah.

She married Blaine L. Weir on Aug 12, 1950, in Ogden. Their vows were later solemnized in the Logan Temple. They enjoyed 69 years together, making Washington Terrace their home until 2019.

She worked at Commercial Security Bank, and later joined her husband working at Weir Motor Supply for 29 years as the office manager.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling with their trailer, the outdoors, and spending time with their family. She was an avid Weber State University fan.

She is survived by her husband Blaine, son in law Mike Hoellein, Nancy Weir, Steven (Leslie) Weir, Sheri (Rich) Peterson, and Kelly (Marci) Weir. They have 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by one brother Marshall Rutherford.

She is preceded in death by her parents Vern, and Bonnie Rutherford, daughter Karen Hoellein, and great-grandson Carson Wilde.

Special thanks to Pheasant View Assisted Living, and Everest Hospice, for their compassion and care.

The family held a private graveside service. Interment, Washington Heights Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 11, 2020
