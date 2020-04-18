|
|
Our sweet mother, grandmother, and sister passed away on April 10, 2020. She courageously battled Alzheimer's for fourteen years. In the end, it was COVID-19 that released her from this life. In her final years, she resided in a nursing home in Novi, Michigan. She lived close to where her daughter and her family were able to spend time with her.
Betty was born on June 12, 1932, in Burley, Idaho. She was the oldest of five children and always spoke lovingly of her parents and siblings. In 1948 she married William P. Foster, with whom she had two children. Later in life, she married Wesley Harold Workman, whom she adored. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple on February 16, 1983. She loved being able to serve with Wesley as a missionary at Pioneer Village in Farmington, Utah. Betty made her home in Kaysville, Utah, for more than fifty years. She adored her neighbors, and her ward family meant the world to her.
Her life exemplified love and charity. And perhaps she lingered long enough in this life for us to learn how to love better. Her family meant everything to her. Her visits to the homes of her daughter and son's families are memories that will always be cherished. During those visits, she was able to share some of her hobbies with her grandchildren. Those hobbies included bowling, golfing, fishing, trap shooting, bird watching, and decorating for Christmas. Betty was there to support her family in both good and challenging times. Anyone who knew her knew how kind she was. She never got angry or said a harsh word towards anyone. She simply loved others.
She worked as a dental assistant for more than four decades. What she loved most about her job were the patients and the people with whom she worked. She enjoyed handing out toothbrushes to neighbor kids for Halloween, and adding a toothbrush to her grandkids Christmas presents every year.
She is survived by her son; Monty J. Foster (Sharon), daughter; Rose Marie Bialaski (Mike), Grandchildren; Neal Foster (Jera), Jonathan Foster (Amber); Alisa Foster McKay (Travis), Scott Tomlinson (Paula) and twelve great-grandchildren. Sister; Carol Stout, brother; Dean Jacobsen.
Due to the unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held in Layton, Utah. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation be made in Betty's name to the .
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 18, 2020