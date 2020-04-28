|
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great – grandmother and friend to many.
After more than 10 years of medical issues, our loving Heavenly Father has called her home. We know she was welcomed by many family members that have passed on before. She passed away in her sleep, peacefully at her home in South Weber, Utah, on April 26, 2020, due to Congestive Heart Failure.
Betty was born on July 27, 1947, to Robert and Beth (Craner) Paskett in Burley Idaho.
She attended and graduated from Everett High School in Everett Washington 1965 in which she met her eternal companion Charles Patrick. They were married shortly after graduation on November 12, 1965. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the St George Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on July 26, 1968.
During her life, she has served in the PTA and in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served on a service mission with her loving husband at the Ogden Bishop's Storehouse, working in the Transit Service Office.
Most recently, over the past 10 years, she has been able to fulfill many of her lifelong dreams. Her and her husband were able to travel around the world to many places, including Japan, Alaska, Canada, Hawaii, and many other places. She was very happy despite her difficulties. She had the opportunity of watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with all of them.
She is survived by her husband Charlie, Children; Robert (Sondra), William (Bill) (Tina), Tamara (Russ) Tracy, Frank (Jamie), and Lisa Miller. 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, 2 sisters, and many brothers and sisters -in – law and many other family members.
She is preceded in death by her Father, Mother, Daughter – Kathy, Granddaughter; Angel, Son- in-law Steven (Bo) Miller, Brother Darwin Paskett.
We would like to thank the Encompass Home Health Care and Hospice team for all of their dedicated services over the past few months.
A Viewing will be held Thursday, April 30th from 6:00 to 8: 00 pm at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, UT 84403.
Funeral services will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary Friday, May 1, 2020, at 11:00 am. Friends may call from 9:45 to 10:45 am prior to the services. The funeral will also be live-streamed, if you would like more information on this, please contact the family.
Interment at Uintah City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Robert Patrick who is suffering from a rare blood disease known as POEMS Syndrome. Below is the link
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ez2n3-help-rob?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 28, 2020