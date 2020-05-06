Ogden-Utah Obituaries
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Beverly Jean (Cleland) Coleman


1936 - 2020
Beverly Jean (Cleland) Coleman Obituary
Beverly Jean Cleland Coleman passed away peacefully at her home in Layton on May 2, 2020 at the age of 83.

Beverly was born in Coloma, CA; to Joseph and Edith Cleland on May 9, 1936. She grew up with her younger brother Raymond in CA; until she met and fell in love with Bobbie Lee Coleman. Beverly married Bob on February 18, 1956 and they shared 64 wonderful years. They, along with their four children, had amazing adventures as they traveled the world as a US Air Force family. In 1979 they were relocated to Utah. After Bob retired from the Air Force in 1982 they decided to make Utah their forever home and both retired from Hill Air Force Base jobs in 1999. In their retirement they enjoyed camping with a local camping club, traveling in their motorhome across the country, and especially visiting everyone they knew along the way. Everywhere they went the family dogs would go too. They found a love for ocean cruises and enjoyed many of those trips with friends and family. Beverly also enjoyed gardening and raising beautiful flowers. She kept her hands busy using her amazing talents crocheting, embroidering and knitting items for her loved ones. She also enjoyed going to plays and concerts, especially country music.

She is preceded in death by her younger brother Raymond Cleland, mother Edith Byng and father Joseph Cleland. She is survived by her husband Bobbie Coleman, and their four children, Pamela (Richard) Camp, Raymond Coleman, Richard Coleman and Patricia (Robert) Van Drunen, her grandchildren Stephanie Camp (Scott) Rhoades, Daniel (Julia) Camp and Samantha Van Drunen, her great-grandchildren Shiloh and Skylar Rhoades and Forrest and Zuzana Camp.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you support a with a donation in her honor. She enjoyed supporting children and animal charities.

She was loved by everyone who knew her and she will be missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 6, 2020
