Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leavitt's Mortuary
835 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
(801) 394-5556
Service
Private
Washington Heights Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Marie (O'Brien) Douglas


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Marie (O'Brien) Douglas Obituary
The beloved matriarch of our family, Billie Marie O'Brien Douglas 98, returned home to her Father in Heaven on March 28, 2020.

Billie was born on January 10, 1922, in Lewiston, Utah. She was the 8th of 1O children of Chloe and LeRoy O'Brien. She graduated from Ogden High School, then furthered her education at Weber College.

She married Richard Keith Douglas, Sr. on April 6, 1942. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple.

Together they had four children, 14 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She spent lots of quality time with her family, the center of her life. She enjoyed camping, traveling, playing the piano, relaxing with a good book and doing crossword puzzles.

Billie was a friend to all. She was quick to give a compliment, especially to her children and grandchildren. She exemplified true Christ-like love and was always willing to extend a helping hand. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully in many Church callings including as Relief Society President and as an Ordinance Worker in the Ogden Utah Temple.

She is survived by her four children: Diane Douglas, Richard (Pamela) Douglas, Brent (Wendy) Douglas, and Jeffery (Carolyn) Douglas; 14 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her nine siblings and one great-grandson.

Billie will be laid to rest alongside her eternal companion, the love of her life, in private family services at the Washington Heights Memorial Park.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leavitt's Mortuary
Download Now