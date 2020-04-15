|
|
The beloved matriarch of our family, Billie Marie O'Brien Douglas 98, returned home to her Father in Heaven on March 28, 2020.
Billie was born on January 10, 1922, in Lewiston, Utah. She was the 8th of 1O children of Chloe and LeRoy O'Brien. She graduated from Ogden High School, then furthered her education at Weber College.
She married Richard Keith Douglas, Sr. on April 6, 1942. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple.
Together they had four children, 14 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She spent lots of quality time with her family, the center of her life. She enjoyed camping, traveling, playing the piano, relaxing with a good book and doing crossword puzzles.
Billie was a friend to all. She was quick to give a compliment, especially to her children and grandchildren. She exemplified true Christ-like love and was always willing to extend a helping hand. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully in many Church callings including as Relief Society President and as an Ordinance Worker in the Ogden Utah Temple.
She is survived by her four children: Diane Douglas, Richard (Pamela) Douglas, Brent (Wendy) Douglas, and Jeffery (Carolyn) Douglas; 14 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her nine siblings and one great-grandson.
Billie will be laid to rest alongside her eternal companion, the love of her life, in private family services at the Washington Heights Memorial Park.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 15, 2020