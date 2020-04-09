|
Blanche Christensen Thurgood passed away in the early evening hours of April 05, 2020. There is zero doubt her loving husband, Dee Thurgood, was the first in line to greet her as she entered into the kingdom of God.
Blanche was born July 07, 1941 in Logan, Utah to Horace and Blanche Christensen. She was the second youngest of five children. Her brothers were Thayne (Pat), Roland (Sharon), Dee (Colleen); her sister was JoAnn (Dave). She graduated from Olympus High School.
Blanche married the love of her life on June 17, 1966 and they were sealed forever on June 09, 1967. They have four children, Dennis (Heather) Ludlow, Troy (Lita) Thurgood, Michael (Shawnna) Thurgood, and Deena (Tim) Thornton.
She was a faithful member of her church, where she served in many callings. She enjoyed raising her family, playing the piano, cleaning her house, doing yard work, and buying beauty products from the Avon Lady.
In the later years of her life she enjoyed spending time with her family, lunch with her close friends, and participating in the Woods Cross City Senior Lunch Bunch program where it seemed like she was always the winner of Bingo! After her husband passed away on February 28, 2015, she found a faithful companion in her cat named Rusty. He brought her great comfort and happiness.
Blanche was loved both widely and deeply by many and enriched everyone she came into contact with. We should all aspire to live as well as Blanche did.
The family would like to thank the Doctor's and Nurses who cared for Blanche over the years, especially those that transitioned her to comfort care and helped ensure she passed away peacefully, free from pain and anxiety.
Because of COVID-19 social distancing rules, the family cannot hold a funeral service or viewing for anyone other than immediate family. The viewing will be held on Thursday, 09 April at 9:30 am followed by a graveside service at 11:00 am again, limited to immediate family and will be under 10 people. We know friends and church members need closure so the family is planning a ""celebration of life"" event that will take place when the COIVD-19 restrictions are lifted. We are deeply sorry that we cannot have a traditional viewing and funeral.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 9, 2020