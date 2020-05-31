Bobbie Ann Stewart Hunsaker passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beloved family in the same house where she was born 87 years before. She lived a lot of places in between, accompanying her late husband, Col. Collin Hunsaker, in his career in the U.S. Army, living in such places as the Presidio in San Francisco, California, Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah, Ottawa, Canada, Ft. Ord, California, Ft. Richardson, Alaska, and several posts to the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C. She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and, like her husband, a fervent patriot of the United States of America.



She was the precious youngest child born to Robert and Helen May Stewart. She had an idyllic childhood growing up in Brigham City, much adored by her three older sisters and two brothers. She fondly remembered a little lamb she had as a pet, who followed her everywhere she went.



She married Collin (her high school sweetheart) in the Logan Temple, where they began their eternal journey. Their life on this earth was filled with travel, adventure, and spiritual journeys for 66 years.



She was a gifted musician who was equally at home playing hymns in church, or deftly performing challenging classical piano pieces by Chopin, Debussy, and Rachmaninoff. Over the course of her life she taught many little fingers to play as well.



As a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints she held just about every office possible. She and Collin served a mission in Salt Lake City, working in the genealogy library. She was a proud and active member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.



Above all, Bobbie Ann's family was important to her, the center of her life. It was her great joy to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, hosting them for countless Thanksgiving feasts, Christmas Eve talent shows (where she was always encouraging of those with less talent than she had), and fun trips to wilderness parks in the West, historical sites in the East, and long Alaskan odysseys.



She had countless friends she made everywhere she lived or traveled, and literally scores of nieces, nephews, and greats. She went to great pains to stay in touch with all of them, famously handwriting thousands of greeting cards for holidays, birthdays, weddings, births, and all manner of special events.



Bobbie Ann is survived by her son David and his wife Annie (Juneau, Alaska), daughter Jeanne Perry, and her husband Blair (Honeyville), granddaughter Megan Perry, her husband Chris, and their daughter Lexi, granddaughter Jessica Scott, her husband Jared, and their children Aubrey, Hudson, Nathan, and Gavin (Kaysville), grandson Matthew Perry (Brigham City), grandson Braden Perry and his wife Kriste (Portland, Maine), who is expecting great-grandchild number six.



Bobbie spent most of the past year at Maple Springs Assisted Living in Brigham City, and the family would like to commend and thank the remarkable and compassionate staff there who took such good care of her. We'd also like to thank the Hospice caregivers who made it possible for her to spend her last days in her own home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Humanitarian Aid Fund to honor Bobbie's name.

