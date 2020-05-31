Bobbie Carolyn Johnson passed away peacefully at home on May 28th at the age of 86. She was born July 17, 1933 in Ada, Oklahoma to Ellis and Walcie Seeds. She married George P Johnson on 10-23-49 in Riverdale, Utah. Bobbie lost her husband of 45 years on September 2, 1992.



She loved to cook for her family. Bobbie also loved to get her hair done every Saturday. She enjoyed going to church at the Roy 1st Baptist Church. She volunteered in the churches food bank until she became ill. Bobbie loved to write daily in her journal. She enjoyed her roses and loved to read and go camping.



She is survived by her children Carol Hill, Susan Davis, Becky Richins, Terri Hendrix (Gene), James Johnson, John Johnson, special son Gary Mifflin, special daughter Cindy Acker; niece Julynne Nelson and sister-in-law Marlynn Seeds. Her grandchildren Anthony Johnson, Gregory Johnson, Tanisha Hill (Steven), Anna Sherman, Mike Crane (Brandy), Jennifer Boges, Bret Richins, Corey Hendrix (Sarah), Chris Hendrix (Camille), and Levi Johnson. She has 8 great grandchildren.



Special thanks to Hearts of Hospice: Brian, Heidi, Linsey, Tara and Toby. They have been a Godsend to Bobbie and her family.



Graveside Services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10 am at Lindquist's Washington Height's Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.

