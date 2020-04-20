|
|
Bonita (Bonnie) McCabe Parker, 75 passed away on April 18, 2020.
Bonnie was born on June 17, 1944, in Bismarck, ND, a daughter of Jim and Mary McCabe.
She was reared and educated in Steele, ND and Fargo, ND and began her career in Fargo, then moving to St. Paul, MN prior to her move to Utah in 1971, where she became employed with the Clearfield Job Corps as a buyer in 1972 and retired 36 years later in 2008.
Bonnie married Tom Parker on June 25, 1977, in Las Vegas, NV.
Bonnie was a member of the Presbyterian church.
Bonnie enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting trips, working in her yard, reading, traveling (cruises especially) and just being a good housewife. Bonnie especially loved her Lhaso Apso's.
She is survived by her two children; daughter Shayne Snyder, Scappoose, OR and son Chris Parker, Roy UT. Two brothers; Bob McCabe (Colleen), Randy McCabe (Julie), Bismark, ND. Granddaughters; Taylor, Cassidy, Aidan, grandson; Evan, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tom and her parents.
Per Bonita's request, no formal services will be held.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 20, 2020