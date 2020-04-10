|
Boyd C. Parke, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed on April 5, 2020. He was born to Charles A. Parke and Vera K. Fowles on November 17, 1929, the oldest of three boys. Boyd grew up in Ogden and Wilson Lane, working summers on the family ranch in Huntsville, later sold to be used as a Monastery. Boyd attended college at Weber State College and studied Animal Husbandry at Utah State University, before graduating with his accounting degree from the University of Utah.
Boyd married his elementary school sweetheart Florene Kapp, celebrating 67 years of marriage. Together they raised eight children, Brad (Christine), Bothwell; Kurt (Linda), Bothwell; Clint, Shelley (Steve) Branz, Plain City; Deann (Jerry) O'Donnell, Edgewood, WA; Connie (Tony) Peek, Ogden; Darin (Dodi), Pleasant View; and Kelly (Liane), Plain City; who blessed them with 21 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Boyd believed in being honest, getting a good education, working hard, and taking care of his family. He often spoke of how proud he was of his children's and grandchildren's many accomplishments. Boyd was co-owner of the family business W. C. Parke and Sons overseeing feedlot and packing house operations until 1986. He later worked as office manager at Smith and Edwards for 33 years, retiring at age 88. Boyd greatly enjoyed and appreciated working with the Smith family and his many friends at the store.
Boyd believed in helping others and served his community. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served as Ward Finance Clerk under five bishops. He served as a Boy Scout Council Member, President of the Ogden Area Beef Feeders Association, Plain City Town Councilman, Plain City Planning Commissioner, adult leader of the Plain City Rounder's Jr. Posse for 17 years, and assisted several start up businesses in setting up their accounting systems hoping only for their success and friendship in exchange.
Boyd was an accomplished pianist, enjoyed working, watching the Utah Jazz, fishing, going for walks, and leading the annual Parke Family invasion of Yellowstone National Park.
Boyd is survived by his wife, seven children, brother-in-law, Jim Sparks of North Ogden; and sister-in-law, Judy Parke of West Haven. He was preceded in death by his son, Clint; brothers, Ted L. Parke and Gary L. Parke; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Parke and Bernice Sparks; one granddaughter and one great-grandson.
The family expresses our sincere thanks to Dr. J. David Schmitz, and his nurse Anna Tea for providing many years of compassionate care.
Private family graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 10, 2020