|
|
Eric Boyd Storey, 64, of Eden, Utah passed away unexpectedly at home on April 1, 2020, surrounded by family. He had been battling several long-standing health issues. He was born on March 16, 1956 to Boyd K. Storey and Yvonne Erickson Storey. Eric grew up in Eden working on the family dairy farm. He developed a strong work ethic that was core to his character and served him well throughout his life.
After graduating from Weber High School in 1974, he served a mission in Florida for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He often spoke of his mission experiences, his firm belief of the truthfulness of the Book of Mormon, and the blessing of living prophets. Throughout his life he joyfully fulfilled every church calling extended to him, among them, bishop and home teacher. He and his wife were currently service missionaries in the Ogden 4th Ward. Eric also served his community as a board member of Weber Basin Water, Ogden Valley Land Trust, and the Columbus Community Center. He was generous and kind. He loved to assist and help others, and he did his best to instill these principles in his children.
On August 31, 1982 he married the love of his life, April Griffiths. They were blessed with five children, Robert, Michelle (Kerry Reynolds), John, Candace, and David. And he loved his five grandchildren dearly.
He was the Senior Vice President and Manager of Corporate Properties for Zions Bank in Salt Lake City. In 2006, the Zions Bank ""Excellence. . .It Starts With Me"" award was presented to Eric in recognition of his significant contributions. He cherished the many meaningful relationships he made in his profession. He was a licensed Real Estate Broker, Certified General Appraiser, and Continuing Education Instructor in the state of Utah. Eric holds the CPM designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management, the CCIM designation from the CCIM Institute, the SRA designation from the Appraisal Institute, and the DREI designation from the Real Estate Educators Association. He graduated from Weber State College. As a member of the IREM faculty, he taught courses in China, Russia, Canada, Bulgaria, and many cities in the United States. Eric was also a Management Plan grader for IREM. He loved to share his knowledge with others and see them succeed. He taught with flare and charisma, making him a much sought-after instructor with far more invitations to teach than he had time to accept.
He took delight in nourishing everything around him. He loved watering his fields and feeding his family, friends, and animals. He delivered countless muffins, cookies, and meals to neighboring widows and friends. He enjoyed cooking, skiing, horses, jokes, entertaining, performing in bands, playing his guitars and drums, magic tricks, and visiting with friends. He took pride in the fact that he raised his own beef and mowed his own lawn. He taught his grandchildren to wear Wranglers, to move irrigation wheel-lines, to eat Storey Beef, and to drink their beverages with lots of ice.
Eric is survived by his wife, children, and his siblings: Kaye (Edgel) Blackham, Craig (Miriam) Storey, Jone (Paul) Wells, and Scott (Andrea) Storey.
Eric is a man of faith, family, and friends. He is well loved and will be dearly missed. Due to COVID-19, there will be a family only graveside service on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Clarkston, Utah cemetery. A memorial event will follow at a later time. You may send your respects to the family at [email protected]
To view a photo slideshow tribute of Eric, visit: https://youtu.be/5sRqmXfqwMc or type into the search bar ""Eric B Storey Tribute Video""
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 12, 2020