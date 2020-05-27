|
Our beloved Brenda Kay Baker, 47, passed peacefully away in her home due to health complications on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born December 19, 1972 in Winona, Minnesota to Bruce W. Baker and Janet L. Baker. Brenda moved to Utah with her family in 1989 and attended Clearfield High School.Brenda married Brad Baker on August 14, 2010. She was a devoted wife who supported her husband throughout their nine years of marriage.Brenda was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in the primary. She had a great love for her Savior and a strong testimony of the gospel.
Brenda's life revolved around her family, and she loved them unconditionally. She had a thoughtful and generous heart. Her bright blue eyes, warm smile, and encouraging words brought joy to all who knew her. Brenda had a gentle nature with no malice for anyone. She was observant and had a keen mind for memorization. She looked for the good in others and complimented them accordingly. She was a very special spirit. Brenda enjoyed spending time with family, watching movies, shopping, and playing games.
Brenda was a loyal and loving daughter who cared for her parents in their need. She was a fun sister who enjoyed spending time with her siblings. She was a sweet aunt and cousin who kept her childlike innocence. Brenda loved to play with the children and hold babies in the family.
She is survived by her husband Brad Baker of Clearfield, parents Bruce and Janet Baker of Syracuse, siblings Barbara (Scott) Bergman of Herriman, Brian (Kathleen) Baker of Layton, and Becky (Alan) Hinze of Roy. She was beloved by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces. She will forever be in our hearts, and we look forward to the day when we will be reunited with her again.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ronald and Virginia Baker, Lynn and Ada Hurst, and her niece, Camry.
A viewing will be held for extended family and close friends from 9:45-10:45
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 27, 2020