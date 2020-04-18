Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryce Farr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryce Allen Farr


1985 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryce Allen Farr Obituary
Bryce Allen Farr, age 34, passed away at his home in Clearfield, Utah on April 15, 2020.

He was born May 19, 1985 in Ogden, Utah to Brent Smeding Farr and Karen Arlene Moon Farr.

He was a North Ridge High School graduate and after several years went on to pursing his favorite career in automobile sales.

Bryce truly enjoyed many things in his life. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved snowboarding, hiking, golfing, and camping. Above all, his happiest moments were spent with his sons.

Bryce was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents. He is survived by his parents Brent and Karen, his two son's Tanner and Gavin Farr, his three siblings Brandon Farr, Brett Farr and Mackenzie Livingston.

A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. Cremation services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.

In Lieu of flowers consider donating to the Bryce Farr Memorial fund at First Community Bank Venmo Only - @Mackenzie-Livingston-2
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
Download Now