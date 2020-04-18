|
Bryce Allen Farr, age 34, passed away at his home in Clearfield, Utah on April 15, 2020.
He was born May 19, 1985 in Ogden, Utah to Brent Smeding Farr and Karen Arlene Moon Farr.
He was a North Ridge High School graduate and after several years went on to pursing his favorite career in automobile sales.
Bryce truly enjoyed many things in his life. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved snowboarding, hiking, golfing, and camping. Above all, his happiest moments were spent with his sons.
Bryce was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents. He is survived by his parents Brent and Karen, his two son's Tanner and Gavin Farr, his three siblings Brandon Farr, Brett Farr and Mackenzie Livingston.
A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. Cremation services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
In Lieu of flowers consider donating to the Bryce Farr Memorial fund at First Community Bank Venmo Only - @Mackenzie-Livingston-2
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 18, 2020