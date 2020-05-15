|
Carl Curtis Christensen passed away the morning of April 30, 2020. He was born to Carl and Jolynn Christensen on June 25, 1962 in Bountiful, Utah. He was the oldest of three siblings.
Curtis was a passionate and caring father. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to take his family fishing. Curtis was employed as a teacher at the West Wendover High School. He was well known within the community and loved to be involved in sports activities.
During this challenging time and due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family viewing will be held the morning of Thursday, May 7, 2020 with a graveside service following afterwards.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 15, 2020