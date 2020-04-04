|
Carl Martin, 85, passed away peacefully at home in West Bountiful, Utah, surrounded by his family. He was born in Woods Cross Utah on November 30, 1934 to Ruby and Lorenzo Martin. He served an honorable mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand. After returning he served 2 years in the U.S. Army stationed in the Bay Area. He married Evelyn Dangerfield July 9, 1958 in the Logan Temple. He and Evelyn are the parents of 8 children. Jeff (Lola) Martin, Brenda (Larry) Smith, Greg (Angela) Martin, Doug (Suzanne) Martin, Tammy (Lee) Beverley, Mike (Melissa) Martin, Ty (Stephanie) Martin, Beth (Nate) Monson.
Carl earned his bachelor's degree in Police Science from Weber State College. Carl retired after 33 years with the FBI, and 10 years with the US Attorney's Office. He served in multiple capacities in both church and community. He served as Bishop of the West Bountiful 1st Ward, as a member of the high council and various other ward and stake callings. He enjoyed time as member of the West Bountiful City Council and served a term as Mayor. Additionally, he enjoyed serving in the Bountiful and Salt Lake Temples and in the Scouting program. His lifetime of service culminated with a mission to the Canada Calgary Mission where he and Evelyn served in Taber, Alberta.
He loved his country and sports, especially softball and baseball. He also had a love for gardening and took great pride in his home and yard. He will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He left a wonderful legacy of faith, service and hard work.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 siblings, 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 4, 2020