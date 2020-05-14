|
Carla Preece Avitt passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Carla was born on February 17, 1946, to Erma and Blair Preece, in Ogden, Utah. She spent her early years in Morgan and Ogden. Her family then moved to Roy, where Carla spent the next six decades of her life.
She married Dale Avitt in Ogden, Utah on June 3, 1968. Their marriage was later solemnized on June 29, 1974 in the Ogden, Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
They were blessed with five children, all who were lucky enough to have her there, each and every day. She taught everyone around her how to serve others, just by her actions. She made the world a better place, in the quietest way possible. She needed no attention or accolades, she simply saw the eternal aspect of helping those around her. No one left her presence without feeling better for having been with her. Her children and grandchildren all considered themselves ""her favorite"", because that's how she made everyone feel. She brought peace to everyone around her, and a happiness that is irreplaceable.
Carla was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She spent decades with the young children in Primary, and never tired of teaching and loving them. Her patience and love was tenfold that of most others. This is something the kids instantly were drawn to and felt.
She loved her husband. She cherished her children. She adored her grandchildren. She was an exceptionally precise artist, an expert pillowcase maker, and someone who could make the littlest thing a delight. If given the chance to go anywhere, she would choose Switzerland, every time. It was her favorite travel destination, and she loved every second she spent there. She was a balm to this world that will always be missed. May we all go forward, and continue to spread the sunshine that Carla shed on all who encountered her.
She is survived by her husband, her children: April (Jim) Coy, Hope (Matt) Kilts, Mark (Ginger) Avitt, Hilary Avitt, Heather Avitt, and 15 grandchildren. She is also survived by her three sisters: Diane Southwick, Margo Staples, and Janna Head. She was preceeded in death by her parents and grandparents. Thank you to Dr. Kevin Gardner and the staff at Wasatch Peaks Family Practice, for decades of unfailing service.
Thank you also, to Atlas Home Health, especially Shannon and Shanna, for their invaluable service during our mothers time of greatest need.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Roy City Cemetery, 2300 West 5300 South. The family will meet with friends Sunday, May 17th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 14, 2020