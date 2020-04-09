|
We encourage you, in this time of sheltering at home with our families and no viewings or funerals, to please share favorite memories of Carma here on the tribute wall.
Carma is the daughter of Joseph McDermott and Alice Argyle.
She was born in the back bedroom of her parents' home on Center Street. She enjoyed growing up in the small, closely-knit neighborhood of Bountiful with her sister Nelda, and brother Floyd. She often spoke of riding her bicycle around town at a very young age and everyone she saw knew her by name, and she knew theirs.
As she grew up, she would often help her father at his service station on the corner of Main Street and 500 South. She told us about measuring gas in the old-fashioned pumps and cleaning tools. She enjoyed spending time with her father.
She had many friends that she loved and appreciated wherever she went. If you are reading this, you must be one of them. She would like you to know that she loves you and has missed seeing and spending time with you in the last year and a half. She really planned and hoped to return to her volunteer position at the Bountiful Temple after her bout with pneumonia in October of 2018. Spending time there with her co-workers answering the phone and doing wedding paperwork was always the highlight of her week.
Friendships are eternal, and she looks forward to seeing you again.
She attended the University of Utah and graduated as a dietitian in 1954, then completed an internship at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She stayed there for two more years as a staff member, where her co-workers always made sure that someone else made the coffee. She never tasted the coffee, so it was always terrible. While she was in Boston, her friends all knew that she only drank milk. Once at an Italian friend's home for dinner she was served milk, but the father of the family couldn't stand the idea anyone drinking plain milk at his house, so they added carbonation to it. She drank it but was not fond of it.
She married Wayne Pascoe December 1st, 1961 and together they had two children. She helped raise four grandchildren for whom she was both chef and homework tutor.
She was amazing at finding Christmas presents, even if she wasn't always good at labeling them. Her family has fond memories of playing musical gifts when she saw that someone had gotten the wrong present. She was kind, loving, patient, and beloved.
She is survived by her husband Wayne; their children Louise, Paul, and his wife Julie; their grandchildren Heidi, Joseph, Camille, and Misty; and one great granddaughter.
We find that this scripture suits her, and her life on earth.
Psalms 23:6
""Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.""
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 9, 2020