Of interest to all who knew her, Carmela Vernieuw passed away in San Antonio, Texas on April 6, 2020.
She was born in Brownsville, Texas on March 24, 1946 to Gilberto and Faustina Tapia. On August 11, 1967 she was sealed to Robert Vernieuw in the Salt Lake City, Utah LDS Temple.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister and a true friend to all who knew her. She was a strong woman of faith and personality. She loved to travel and see the world, but her favorite place was at home with ""Vernieuw"". She loved her children and grandchildren beyond measure, she was their best friend and most loyal advocate. She taught her children to dream big and work hard. She laughed at herself and made others laugh and smile. She brought peace and comfort to her friends and family. You always knew just where you stood with Carmela, as she spoke her mind and told you ""how it is"".
She is survived by her husband Robert and children Scott (Michelle) Vernieuw and Shannon (David) Growcock and two grandchildren, Hayden and Turner, her brothers Gilberto (Norma) Tapia and Hector (Tawnya) Tapia. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service will be held under the direction of Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary at the Lindquist Memorial Garden of the Wasatch located at 1718 Combe Road, Ogden, UT 84403 on April 20, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 18, 2020