Carolyn Theresa Gioielli Elder passed away April 4, 2020 after a very courageous battle. She was born on November 2, 1950 in Long Island, New York the daughter of Mary Mildred Wanser and Alfred Gioielli. Carolyn married John Burns in Salt Lake City, UT, together they had two children Michael and Katie, they later divorced. She later married Robert Grobe Jr. in Salt Lake City, UT and added his two boys to her family, Robert and Jacob, they also later divorce. Later in life she reconnected with her high school sweetheart John Elder and they were married in Kississmee, FL, and she added his two boys to her family Jeremy and Sean. John passed away on April 1, 2016. In 2018 Carolyn was happy to reconnect with a lifelong friend Kelly Boswell, he lovingly stayed by her side, through all of her trials and difficult health conditions until the day she passed.
Carolyn graduated from Bay Shore High School and was constantly continuing her education. She loved learning new things and she had a deep passion for serving others. Her career started at the University of Utah then she spent several years at Davis Hospital as well as McKay Dee and Ogden Regional.
Carolyn was a devoted Catholic, she served as a Eucharist Minister and as a CCD teacher at St. Rose of Lima and St. Mary's.
Carolyn enjoyed life to the fullest and it would be difficult to list all of the things she loved as she truly loved everything, always finding happiness in even the simplest things. She was an artist and enjoyed painting, drawing, writing, and singing. She found joy in gardening and could create the most beautiful masterpieces. She once was afraid of water, but later in life, with the help of John she grew to love the ocean and it became her favorite spot. Above all else was her family, nothing made her happier then when she was surrounded by those she loved. Her example of unconditional love will be truly missed by all.
Carolyn is survived by her faithful companion: Kelly Bowell; her children: Michael (Jennifer) Burns and Katie (Tyler) Driggs; her step-children: Robert Grobe III, Jacob Grobe, Jeremy Elder and Sean Elder and 5 grandchildren: Linzee Rainn Smith, Lexi Rainn Smith, Zailee Rae Burns, August Lillian Burns and Bently David Burns. She is also survived by her sisters Rosemary Gioielli and Lorraine (Tom) Shewmake.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Elder; her father Alfred Gioielli; her mother Mary Gioielli; her step-father Gus Severson; and two sisters; Patricia Ricia Hendricks and Elaine Marie Lockhart.
The family would like to thank Carolyn's Physical Therapist Alex Beecher, the staff at Pine View Rehab, Visiting Angels, Ashby & Envision Home Health and Hospice for all their loving care.
A celebration of life for Carolyn will be held at a later date.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 12, 2020