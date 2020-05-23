|
PLAIN CITY – Chad Bambrough, 48, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He was born in Ogden, Utah the youngest child of Don and Margee Mayfield Bambrough. He graduated from Bonneville High School in 1990.
His first job was at Angler's Inn at the young age of 15. There he made many lifelong friends and built special relationships he cherished. He then worked at Sportsman's Warehouse which lead to his becoming an outdoor products rep for several companies.
Chad was guiding full time on the Green River when he was only 18 years old. He was talented beyond his years at fishing and hunting and became a very prominent figure in the Utah guiding world. Anyone Chad guided was drawn to his personality and talents and became forever friends.
Chad had a very creative mind and unique artistic ability. He was always surprising us with his inventions and cool gadgets, as he could make about anything out of a little bit of nothing.
Chad married Stacey Hartley in June 1994. They later divorced but remained friends and loving parents to their three beautiful children, Cy, Kel and Zia. Their home in Roy became the hangout for many neighborhood kids, who all adopted Chad as a father figure.
He is survived by his children, parents, Don (Nadine) Bambrough and Margee Bambrough Thompson; his siblings, Cal (Lesa), Anne Bambrough and Julie (Craig) Beus; and his fiancé and best friend, Dee Dee Williams. He was loved by many nieces and nephews and was particularly close to nephews, Matt and Kade Bambrough and thought of them more as brothers as they shared many adventures together on the rivers and mountains. He also leaves behind his loving dog Emma, and his horse Edna. Chad had a love for all animals and they were drawn to his kind hand.
He was preceded in death by his favorite hunting companions, Uncles Dee and Boyd Bambrough, and Larry Parker.
A Graveside Service will be held for close family at the Uintah Cemetery on Friday, May 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date for all friends and loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at any Wasatch Peaks Credit Union for Chad Ezra Bambrough Trust account #61496.
