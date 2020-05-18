|
Chandler David Kiser, 18, passed away on May 14th, 2020. He was born on February 23, 2002, in Murray to Cheston and Jodi Kiser.
Chandler attended AISU where he participated on the ballroom team and Murray High where he furthered his culinary skills in ProStart. Jiu-Jitsu with his dad became one of his favorite evening activities. He beamed while telling stories of trapping his dad in a hold.
Chandler is survived by his parents Cheston Kiser and Jodi Stover, brothers Taylor and James, and sisters Zoey and Bailey. He also leaves behind his grandparents, several aunts and uncles, and cousins, all of whom adored Chandler.
Chandler was artistically expressive and had a love for writing his own music and poetry. He also enjoyed playing his bass guitar, reading, drawing, camping, video games, funny movies, memes, and working with his hands. In first grade, Chandler brought home a Chemistry 101 book from the school library. Since then, his passion for learning and knack for retaining knowledge grew. Science and mathematics came naturally to Chandler.
Chandler's fiery personality was one you could never forget. He lit up a room with his jokes, impressions, costumes, and funny dances. While he loved to tease and poke fun, Chandler was also a gentle giant. He was always protective of the ones he cared about and had the best shoulder to lean on. He knew exactly when to lend a hand, listen, or give a hug.
Chandler loved spending time with his family. He always shared his famous coconut oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. His little sister Zoey could always count on him for help with her homework. He enjoyed participating in spa nights with his sisters, Bailey, and Zoey, including face masks, and eccentric haircuts and colors. He loved playing video games and attending concerts with his brothers Taylor and James. Chandler enjoyed philosophical talks, snuggles, and cooking with his mom. He enjoyed going out for food, snowboarding, and camping trips with his dad.
Chandler is adored by his parents, siblings, and friends just as he adored them; showing it through teasing and playful banter. Chandler's loss has left a void in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Chandler had a mission to see everyone smile regardless of the situation. The laughter and joy he spread will never be forgotten. He lived every day with love, acceptance, and adventure and these teachings will stay with us forever. We all look forward to being reunited with our sweet boy. Chandler we love you, we miss you so dearly, and we are forever grateful for the time we were gifted with you.
A viewing will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 S. Redwood Road on Thursday, May 21st at 8:30-9:30 am for family, and 9:30-11:00 am for the public. The funeral service will proceed outdoors at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, a donation has been created with America First Credit Union to support the family with costs. Chandler David Kiser, Memorial Fund.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 18, 2020