Charlene Hazel Carver, 87, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born June 9, 1932 in Ogden, UT to Alonzo Thomas Barrett and Hazel Irene Scott. Charlene lived on Brinker Avenue, the youngest of four-Francis, Avon and Eugene. She attended Ogden City Schools fondly recalling stories of walking to and from school in all kinds of weather. She attended classes in accounting and shorthand at Weber State College.
Charlene met the man of her dreams, her Prince Charming, Larry Jay Carver, at a singles dance. She was a city girl and he was a country boy from Eden. They became inseparable and were married for time and all eternity October 10, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. Shortly after their marriage, Larry was recruited into the US Army and was stationed in San Luis Obispo CA. Charlene went with him and lived off base in a stranger's home while working as a secretary at Camp Darby. They would spend time on the beach or at the local club dancing. When Larry was deployed, Charlene returned to live with her parents in Ogden and gave birth to their first son, Kenneth. When Larry returned, they moved to North Ogden, before moving to Farr West where they bought a farm.
Charlene enjoyed being with Larry on the farm, working side by side. She drove the tractor, the corn truck, helped haul the hay, irrigated, bottle fed many a lamb, mowed and trimmed the lawn and enjoyed her beautiful flower gardens. Her and Larry enjoyed dancing, spending time with friends, cutter racing and working with the Farr West Junior Posse.
They moved south to Washington, Ut in 1985 due to health issues and made their home in Winterhaven where Charlene worked as office manager. She loved to shop, decorate her home, eat out, travel to Mesquite and Las Vegas, spend her summers in Yellowstone, and go to rodeos. Charlene loved watching game shows on tv, visits from family and friends, reading the newspaper, browsing thru catalogs, getting her hair done, chocolate, Albertson's sugar cookies and collecting Teddy Bears from all over the country.
Charlene was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Her favorite scripture was"" Love BEARETH all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, and endureth all things. Love never ends.""
Charlene is survived by her children, Kenneth Jay (Susan) Carver, Harrisville, UT; Pauline (Delwyn) Westergard, Farr West, UT; Thomas Dean (Rosario) Carver, Amarillo, TX; 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; her brother, Eugene Herbert Barrett, Edgewood, WA, other family members, great friends in Farr West and Winterhaven and her cats, BJ, Jack and Him (crazy cat). She was preceded in death by her sweetheart Larry Jay Carver, her parents, her sisters and a grandson.
A private family burial service will be held in Washington, Utah. In Charlene's memory, please remember to make life bearable, smile and enjoy a cheeseburger and a Diet Coke.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 28, 2020