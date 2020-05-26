Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory
634 E 200 South
Brigham City, UT 84302-2712
(435) 723-5236
Viewing
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory
634 E 200 South
Brigham City, UT 84302-2712
Charles Richards Matthews


1949 - 2020
Charles Richards Matthews Obituary
Our loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Charles Richards Matthews, 70, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Ogden Regional Medical Center.
He was born on October 16, 1949 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of Elmer Richards and Marie Wight Matthews. He was reared and educated graduating from Box Elder High School in 1967 and attended Weber State College.
Charlie served an LDS Mission to The Southern States from 1968 to 1970.
He married Betty Stevens on May 12, 1981 in the Ogden Temple. He was a member of the Brigham City 9th Ward where he served many capacities at the ward level, including, home teacher, Assistant Scout Master, Ward Clerk, Webelo's Leader, Young Men's Secretary. Elders Quorum Secretary, Equipment Maintenance Worker and extraction, Ward Physical Facilities representative, ward greeter and Ward Librarian.
He worked for many years as a custodian and retired from Flying J.
He loved watching every Atlanta team sports except for hockey. He also enjoyed watching TV and being with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Betty; one son, Kelly (Heather) Matthews; three sisters, Ann Marie Bon; Liz Lemon Swindle; Martha Ventling.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Gillies Funeral Chapel, PO BOX 704, Brigham City, Utah 84302 to help offset funeral expenses or call us for Venmo information.
Funeral services will be private on Thursday, June 4th at 11:00 a.m. because of Covid19. You will be able to watch the broadcast on our website at gfc-utah.com and send condolences.
On Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. there will be a drive by viewing at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. Please use the west entrance on 600 East for the viewing.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery. Click this link to view additional details about Charles's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/charles-matthews
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 26, 2020
