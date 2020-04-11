|
|
LAYTON- Chris Francis Newbold, 76, our much beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend returned home to our Father in Heaven on Thursday, April 9, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. Despite various health challenges in the last few years, he was an incredibly strong and resilient man and his loss was not at all expected. He endured many physical hardships but miraculously over came them numerous times to stay with his family on earth. We are at peace knowing it was time for him to be free from his imperfect mortal body and return to his family on the other side.
Chris was born on December 28, 1943 in SLC, Utah, son of Morris A. and Carma F. Newbold. He had an older sister Karen and younger brother Nick whom he grew up with in Morgan. He graduated from Morgan High School and received his Bachelor's degree in Dairy Science from Utah State University in 1974. He had a love for farming and partnered with his family in the dairy business in Morgan, UT and also a 1300 acre crop farm near Twin Falls, Idaho, and later returned to the farm in Morgan. After leaving the dairy business, he worked at Hill AFB and retired in 2006.
He served in the Central States mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints from 1964-66. He held various church callings in the 34 years he spent in the Layton Snowcreek Ward. Chris had a testimony of the Gospel and did his best to instill those values in his children.
Chris was sealed to his sweetheart, Annette Easthope, on March 28, 1975 in the Salt Lake Temple. They moved up to the family farm in Idaho before returning to Utah a few years later. They were blessed with one girl and four boys in under six years. Things were a little crazy with their little brood, but there were many wild and wonderful memories watching their kids grow up, get into mischief and make their way in the world.
His family meant everything to him. He spent his whole life loving and serving them. He was always there where you needed him, when a car was broken down, were in need of some handy work, or multiple other needs. He taught his children many life skills and lessons, including car mechanics, building things, and the value of hard work. He was affectionately called ""popsicle"" and ""padre"" by his children and known by his grandchildren as ""Grandpa Chris"" and ""Papa"".
Chris had warmth, wit, and a spry sense of humor. He had many funny sayings that his children now find themselves saying to their children such as ""you can't learn any younger"", ""if it was a snake it would have bit ya"", and ""you are as slow as cold tar running uphill"". He was quite the character. He loved to fish more than anything. He had a passion for hunting fishing lures, of which he had a large collection displayed in his home. He loved when his family would join him on his pontoon boat. He loved to farm, build things for his family including an addition on their home, and enjoyed old westerns, good country music, peaches and burnt almond fudge ice cream.
Chris left behind his devoted and caring wife of 45 years, Annette, his children Christianna (Jake) McElheny, Justin (Aimee) Newbold, Jared (Becky) Newbold, Jordan (Jackie) Newbold, 12 grand- daughters: Madison, Rylee, Morgan, Savannah, Alicia, Julianne, Kenlee, McKenzie, Katy, Mia, and twins Grace and Ella, 5 grand sons: Keegan, Ayden, Connor, Jackson, Logan, 1 great-grandson, Graven, his brother Nick whom he shared the nickname ""Mel"", many brothers in-law and sisters in-law and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his son Jason Francis Newbold, parents Morris and Carma Newbold, sister Karen Bingham, brother in-law Junior Bingham.
We truly mourn the loss of such a witty, caring and charismatic man. We are grateful for the opportunity to be associated with such an example of strength, grit, hard work, love and persistence and for all the ways he blessed our lives.
While we are sad for us, we are happy for him. He has now been made whole and we rejoice that he is now reunited with our Heavenly Father, Savior, and his son Jason, whom he missed dearly as he was his fishing buddy and right hand man. We also rejoice at his reunion with all the others who have gone before. He lived a full and adventurous life and his inspiration as a father and grandfather will be felt for generations.
A family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Lindquist Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Family may call on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. or Friday before the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
If you choose to join us, social distancing guidelines will be in place.
God be with us till we meet again. We love you and you are forever in our hearts.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 11, 2020