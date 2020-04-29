|
|
Christal Roberta Russell
Our hearts are broken at the loss of our sweet Christal Roberta Russell.
She was born on January 11th, 1986 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Nick and Cheri Russell.
She has an older brother Matthew and a younger brother, Jacob and a sister-in-law, Megan and precious nephews Bryton and Charlie. She was a beloved daughter, niece, cousin and friend. Her favorite title though was that of ""Aunt TT"" as she doted on the nephews she loved so much. In her younger years, she was called ""Christy"" and ""Kissy"".
She attended school in Las Vegas and in Eugene, Oregon, graduating from Sheldon High in 2004.
For the past six years, Christal has worked as a Staples sales associate in Layton.
Her very best friend was Jack, her lively orange tabby cat who played fetch and walked on a leash like a dog. If she got out his carrier to go out though, he would hide from her atop the kitchen cabinets. He was a good and faithful companion to the end.
Christal was a walker. From Layton to Syracuse, if you were out driving, you probably saw her and her beautiful, trademark long red hair out walking.
Christal contracted a sudden and unexpected illness, taking her from us quickly and without a chance to say good-bye. We ask that you lift her family up in your prayers as we struggle to come to grips with her loss amidst this pandemic crisis that prevents us from coming together to mourn or even have a funeral at this time.
We are comforted to know that her beloved Great Grandpa Reade was there to guide his ""Missy Chrissy"" home to her Savior and Grandma Roberta Higley and Great Grandma Helen Reade who awaited her there.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 29, 2020