Clara Arlene Parkinson Hawkins, age 88, passed away May 25, 2020 at her home with her children by her side.
She was born March 2, 1932 in Ogden. UT to William Joshua and Cora Leone Banner Parkinson.
She had lived in Devil's Slide and Ogden, Utah most of her life.
She married the love of her life Darold Blaine Hawkins on February 18, 1948 in Elko, NV. They spent 62 years together before his passing on May 29, 2010. He has been waiting for his beautiful wife for 10 years and she was ready to be reunited with him.
She was a caring, loving mother and housewife who always put her family first. After her children were raised, she did work in a nursing home and as an in-home nurse. She had so much love to give; she also took in many foster children over a 15-year period. Many still think of her as mom and they have stayed in contact all these years.
She is survived by her seven children: Blaine (Marie) Hawkins, Jackie (Don) Greenfield, Roxanne (Jim) Pierce, Pam (Jeff) Anderson, Tracie (Todd) Potter, Lance (Marlo) Hawkins and Patti Hawkins. She as 26 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, with two more expected this year and 4 great great grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Tom (Jeanette) Parkinson and Dale (Dale) Parkinson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers: Fay, Ray, Don, Jack and baby Parkinson and a baby sister Ellen Elaine.
We would like to give special thanks to Julie and Christal for their loving care, assistance and friendship they gave to my mother. She truly thought the world of you.
Private family services will be held.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.leavittsmortuary.com
She was born March 2, 1932 in Ogden. UT to William Joshua and Cora Leone Banner Parkinson.
She had lived in Devil's Slide and Ogden, Utah most of her life.
She married the love of her life Darold Blaine Hawkins on February 18, 1948 in Elko, NV. They spent 62 years together before his passing on May 29, 2010. He has been waiting for his beautiful wife for 10 years and she was ready to be reunited with him.
She was a caring, loving mother and housewife who always put her family first. After her children were raised, she did work in a nursing home and as an in-home nurse. She had so much love to give; she also took in many foster children over a 15-year period. Many still think of her as mom and they have stayed in contact all these years.
She is survived by her seven children: Blaine (Marie) Hawkins, Jackie (Don) Greenfield, Roxanne (Jim) Pierce, Pam (Jeff) Anderson, Tracie (Todd) Potter, Lance (Marlo) Hawkins and Patti Hawkins. She as 26 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, with two more expected this year and 4 great great grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Tom (Jeanette) Parkinson and Dale (Dale) Parkinson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers: Fay, Ray, Don, Jack and baby Parkinson and a baby sister Ellen Elaine.
We would like to give special thanks to Julie and Christal for their loving care, assistance and friendship they gave to my mother. She truly thought the world of you.
Private family services will be held.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.leavittsmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 31, 2020.