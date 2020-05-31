Clara Arlene (Parkinson) Hawkins
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Arlene Parkinson Hawkins, age 88, passed away May 25, 2020 at her home with her children by her side.

She was born March 2, 1932 in Ogden. UT to William Joshua and Cora Leone Banner Parkinson.

She had lived in Devil's Slide and Ogden, Utah most of her life.

She married the love of her life Darold Blaine Hawkins on February 18, 1948 in Elko, NV. They spent 62 years together before his passing on May 29, 2010. He has been waiting for his beautiful wife for 10 years and she was ready to be reunited with him.

She was a caring, loving mother and housewife who always put her family first. After her children were raised, she did work in a nursing home and as an in-home nurse. She had so much love to give; she also took in many foster children over a 15-year period. Many still think of her as mom and they have stayed in contact all these years.

She is survived by her seven children: Blaine (Marie) Hawkins, Jackie (Don) Greenfield, Roxanne (Jim) Pierce, Pam (Jeff) Anderson, Tracie (Todd) Potter, Lance (Marlo) Hawkins and Patti Hawkins. She as 26 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, with two more expected this year and 4 great great grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Tom (Jeanette) Parkinson and Dale (Dale) Parkinson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers: Fay, Ray, Don, Jack and baby Parkinson and a baby sister Ellen Elaine.

We would like to give special thanks to Julie and Christal for their loving care, assistance and friendship they gave to my mother. She truly thought the world of you.

Private family services will be held.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.leavittsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leavitt's Mortuary
835 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
(801) 394-5556
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved