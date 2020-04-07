|
Clive Joseph Tuckett, 86, returned to his Heavenly home on April 5, 2020 surrounded by his adoring family.
He was born on November 12, 1933 to Jesse and Verda Tuckett in Lake Shore, Utah. After graduating from Spanish Fork High School in 1952, he immediately joined the United States Navy where he served for 4 years. He later served his country for another 20 years as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force Reserves.
Clive received his Bachelors of Science degree from Brigham Young University, and a Master's degree from Utah State University. He taught both 5th and 6th graders in Alpine and Davis School Districts for a total of 34 years, leaving a lasting impression on countless former students.
Clive married his sweetheart Joyce on May 25, 1956 in San Diego, California. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Ogden, Utah Temple. They have four children, Cindy (Brad) Kerr of Layton, UT, Sherrie (Jeff) Waite of London, KY, Alan (Amy) Tuckett of West Point, UT, and Pam (Dale) Bowker of Layton, UT; as well as their two nephews, Jay Carter and Joey Carter of Plano, TX. They have been blessed with 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Clive spent his retirement years pulling weeds from the rows of corn he grew at their small farm in Hooper, UT. He and Joyce were the envy of the neighborhood – always having an immaculate yard and garden. He enjoyed preparing Sunday dinners that weren't ""fit to eat"" for his family, and baking rolls and sweet rolls to deliver to neighbors. He loved spending time with his family and being surrounded by his grandkids and great-grandkids – especially if there was a Utah Jazz or BYU game on TV.
Clive loved the outdoors, including the time spent at his cabin in Bear Lake, UT., and being able to participate in countless hunting and fishing excursions with his son, sons-in-law, and dear friends.
The family will hold a private graveside service with interment at Hooper City Cemetery. We look forward to celebrating Clive's life with friends, neighbors, and family at a later date.
Grandpa Horsey, we will sure miss you and can't wait to see your smiling face again!
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 7, 2020