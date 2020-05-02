|
|
On Sunday, April 26, 2020, our beautiful, kind, loving sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, Colleen Cox, 81, passed away peacefully.
Colleen was born in Shelley, Idaho on March 24, 1939. The daughter of Lorna Jensen and Ernest Cox. Colleen was raised in Idaho and Utah.
She worked her entire career at Hill Air Force Base with over 30 years of service. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she held many callings. Colleen was a compassionate person. She loved volunteering and giving service to anyone in need. She enjoyed reading, traveling, family reunions, and theatrical plays.
Colleen is survived by her brother; Robert Cox (Louise) of Kaysville, UT; Dan Jensen (Brenda) of South Ogden, UT, and Alice Steffler of Blackfoot, ID.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a small family graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Shelley, ID.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 2, 2020