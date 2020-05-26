|
Our sweet, loving little boy, Colter Bradley Wood, 11, passed away suddenly in his sleep on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was living in Clinton with his mom and Ogden with his dad. He had such a unique and immeasurable bond with his mom and dad. There was no question how much love he had for them and how much he was loved.
He was born to Lance Wood and Michelle Walke on November 29, 2008. He was currently attending Quest Academy where he just completed his 5th grade year. He had an abundance of friends from all grades who loved him, but his best friends were Aiden Udink and Teagan ""TJ"" Taylor. These boys were inseparable in person but even apart they played online games (Fortnite especially) and kept in constant contact. His favorite subject in school was Math where he taught his family the correct way to solve problems. His dream was to go to college and become an engineer so he could buy a Tesla or a Bugatti. He also wanted a FORD truck to pull his trailer and four wheelers to go camping.
Colter loved being outdoors. He loved to go camping, hiking, fishing, hunting and four wheeling with his family. He also loved Halloween, movie nights, all things Disney, swimming with his sisters, going to Solitude with his family and doing anything and everything with the people he loved. He especially loved jumping on the trampoline, riding his bike, roller blading and his hover board. He was so full of life and affected everyone he came in contact with. He had the most contagious smile and laugh. Colter was an affectionate boy who loved to give giant surprise bear hugs to his family. He was the world's best cuddler. He worried especially when his family was gone longer than he thought they should be. He would constantly call/text to check in and make sure everyone was safe. He was our little worry wart and mother hen. Our hearts and lives will never be the same.
Colter was extremely close to his siblings. He was the oldest and only boy at his dad's and youngest always baby boy with his mom. Colter loved to have NERF gun wars, wrestling matches, indoor water fights, double bouncing on the tramp, watching you tube and even endured and sometimes enjoyed all the dress up. His younger siblings would follow him everywhere he went, he was always leader of the pack. He was an example to everyone, but especially his brother and sisters. They will definitely miss their ""Tolter"" and ""Coltunk.""
He is survived by his Mom, Michelle (Justin) Walke of Clinton; Dad, Lance (Brittny) Wood of Ogden; his siblings Kaely Walke, Devyn Walke, Emma Miller and Tessa Wood. He has four sets of grandparents who loved him more than life itself, Robert and Marge Vine, Brent and Diane Wood, Bruce amd Sherry Batchelder and Bill and Martha Walke. He is survived by many cousins, uncles and aunts who would do absolutely anything for him. He was preceded in death by his uncle Randy Vine.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 30th at 11:00 a.m. at the Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S. There will be a viewing on Friday, May 29th from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm and Saturday from 9:30 am-10:30 am. Family is asking that friends and family wear casual, hunting, gaming, geeky attire or even Halloween costumes to remember Colter by.
The family would like to express gratitude and thanks to Quest Academy Charter School for all the support they have given Colter while he attended. It's not every day you have a school who knows the parents and child by name and get excited to see him walk through the doors. Additionally, they would like to express gratitude to all the family and friends who have reached out to offer love and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Quest Academy Charter School STEM Program. All donations can be made in Colter's name over the phone at (801) 731-9859 or mailed to 4862 W. 4000 S. in West Haven, Utah 84401. Colter had many friends and staff that made such an impact in his life.
Colter has many family members who are deployed or out of state and not able to attend and show their love. Due to this, there will be a live broadcast available on the Lindquist Mortuary website for anyone who would love to be a part of his services.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 26, 2020