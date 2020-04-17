|
Concetta was born in Ercolono, Italy and lived in Naples as a clothing designer and seamstress. In 1964 she met and married the love of her life Robert, who was stationed in Italy with the US Air Force.
They moved to the US in 1967 with their three daughters; Helen, Mary, and Patricia. They were stationed in Louisiana, Missouri and finally Utah where she and Robert made their home and welcomed their fourth daughter, Roberta.
Concetta enjoyed a life of various hobbies including gardening, sewing, and cooking for her ever growing family. She loved working in her garden growing every kind of flower she could find. She was an avid animal lover especially cats, big and small. She loved spending time with her family and celebrating every occasion. She made every holiday a special event.
She was compassionate and fun loving and had a great sense of humor. She would never back down from a good debate. She was wise and gave her advice freely.
She passed away surrounded by her loving family.
Words cannot express the tremendous loss her family feels. We will miss her with every passing day.
Concetta is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and sister in Italy; her husband Robert, her daughter Helen, and grandson Antonio.
She is survived by her three daughters, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, her sister Elenora, and several nieces and nephews in Italy.
We would like to thank Intermountain HealthCare Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
She is a beautiful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was and will always be loved.
Services are closed to family members only thank you.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 17, 2020