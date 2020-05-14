|
Connie Sorenson Greco, Our beautiful, loving Wife, Mother, Nana, Nana G, Sister, Aunt and friend, passed away peacefully at home May 11th, 2020; surrounded by her family as she lost her valiant battle to cancer at the age of 65. She was born in American Fork, Utah on June 7th, 1954, to Don LaVar Sorenson and LoWana Kummer Koskela. She attended American Fork High School, was a member of the Pep Club and played the clarinet in the AFHS Band.
She married the love of her life, James Vincent Greco on August 17th, 1996. She retired after 30 devoted years from Boeing in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was an active & faithful member of Swan Lakes Golf Course. She attended many of her grandchildren's sports and dance events. She was one of their biggest fans. There were many family gatherings including Luau's, water ball parties, camping, Starvation, Wendover, concerts and many girls trip that will forever be treasured. She was a true party animal!
She loved to read, puzzle, and play cards, board games, kayaking, music, and dance, anything to entertain the grandchildren. She was an avid Utah Jazz fan. She loved her ""girls"" days and to be pampered with manicures, pedicures and massages. She enjoyed every moment. We will miss her smile, her contagious laugh and positive outlook on life.
Her family has always been her greatest treasure and joy. She is survived by her husband Jim, her six children, Chad (Brooke) Hall, Shannon (Bart) Staples, Mandy (Corey) Blanchard, Chy (Cara) Hall, Kassie (Dustin) Bushnell, Cameron Wilding, three step children; James Jr. (Cathy) Greco, Jacqueline (Rob) Brummitt, Justin Bowyer-Greco, 25 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, mother, siblings, nieces, nephews, and her two pups Tazz and Izzy.
She is preceded in death by her grandson Ryker, father, and many other loved ones.
Graveside services will be held at the Kaysville Cemetery Thursday, May 21st at 1:00pm and a celebration of life on her birthday, Sunday, June 7th, at Connie and Jim's.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Swan Lakes; Sheryl, Scott, Chad, and Trevor. The Chilies staff, especially Juan. Rocky Mountain Home and Hospice Care; Alan, Sarah and Brooke. Dr. Hansen and staff at McKay Dee Hospital, and most importantly Nan. All family and friends, especially Katrina & Cory for everything they have done for our Momma!
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 14, 2020