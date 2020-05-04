|
Connie Jeanine died peacefully on May 1, 2020 in Clinton, Utah. She was born in Los Angeles, California to Roosevelt McKinley (Ted) LeBaron and Aurelia Knowles. She lived in many places while growing up. She graduated from Boulder High School. She attended BYU where she met her husband, Kay Irving Waite. They were married October 24, 1947 in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity. They were blessed with four daughters, Linda, Ruth, Julie, and Lani.
Connie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings. She and Kay served a Family History mission and were temple ordinance workers at the Ogden Temple. Connie was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Connie kept busy all of her life and enjoyed many activities. She and Kay enjoyed going camping in their motor home and were in several camping clubs. They learned how to square dance with a square dance club. They both learned to play the organ and took a ceramics class. They made many beautiful pieces of pottery which they shared with their children and grandchildren. Connie was in a speech club in which she won many awards. She was known for her poetry. She could write a poem about anything or for any occasion. Each of her children and grandchildren has a poem that Grandma wrote about them. She faithfully wrote in her journal throughout her life. She could tell someone what happened on a certain date 20 years ago or 30.
When the grandkids came, she made it so special for them. There were costumes to dress up in, games to play, and always a creamie in the freezer. She supported all of them by attending piano recitals, dance concerts, basketball games and graduations.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kay, brother-in-laws and spouses Ruling and Oralie Waite and Willis and Beverly Waite. She is survived by daughters Linda (Blair) Nelson, Ruth (John) Egbert, Julie (Willard) Elliott, and Lani (Layne) Cook, 27 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, one niece and five nephews.
Private family services will be held.
Services will be live streamed Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2 p.m
Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 4, 2020