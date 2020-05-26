|
|
Dr. Crae Wilson Sr., or Dr. Crae as most people referred to him, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, surrounded by his wife Jodi and his four children.
Crae studied Theatre at BYU achieving a Master's degree and a Doctorate. He worked for Eastern Arizona College as the drama director from 1977 to when he retired in 2008. He was revered by all who took his classes and who stepped onto his stage. His love for the theatre was contagious and he inspired and molded countless students over the years.
His hobbies included rock hunting, fishing (not catching), and EVERYTHING BYU sports! He knew every time a team from BYU won and loved to share how well they did. He was a Cougar thru and thru!
Crae served two fulltime missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chile; one at 19 and one with his beautiful wife, Jodi. He loved to tell stories about his missions, especially the time spent on Easter Island with the Rapanui people. They loved the island and the people who lived there. He loves the gospel and loved teaching and sharing his testimony not only thru word but thru song as well.
Crae is survived by his wife, Jodi; and his children, Crae Jr, Shauna Gibson, Jennifer Wilson, and Chad Wilson; and his sisters, Mary Visker and Phyllis Bushman. He had seven grandchildren whom he adored.
Funeral services will be Thursday May 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the North Ogden 21st Ward for those who have been invited to attend. Interment, Spanish Fork Cemetery.
Services will be livestreamed under Crae's obituary
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 26, 2020