Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Haralson


1936 - 2020
Curtis Haralson Obituary
Curtis Haralson was born May 25, 1936, in Riverview, Alabama, and died May 9, 2020, in Ogden, Utah.

He was a ""Good Ol' Boy"", who never met a stranger and would give you his last penny if you needed it.

When he was 26, he and his best friend Leon McDonald made their way to Utah in search of their old Army buddy, but little did he know he would meet the love of his life, Sally Medina, while doing so. They were married on January 21, 1963, and had three children: Beki, Sally, and Curtis Jr.

One of his greatest accomplishments in life was going back to school in his 50's to learn to read and write after his first grandchild Ashley was born so that he would be able to read her bedtime stories. He only had a third-grade education before returning to school. He was then invited to the White House in Washington, DC to meet First Lady, Barbara Bush, for this accomplishment.

His greatest hobbies were singing country music (very loud), playing Santa, and fishing. We aren't sure which one he loved more, but any time he had a chance you would find him at a fishing hole somewhere with his grandson, Adam. If there is fishing in Heaven, we all know what he is doing.

He is survived by his three children, eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life Sally ""Nana"" Medina, his parents, two brothers, and three sisters.

""Eventually, all things merge into one, and a river runs through it. The river was cut by the world's great flood and runs over rocks from the basement of time. On some of the rocks are timeless raindrops. Under the rocks are the words, and some of the words are theirs.
I am haunted by waters."" ~ Norman Maclean
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 13, 2020
