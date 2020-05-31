Daniel William Mathis, 83, Sunset, UT, passed away peacefully in his home 28 May 2020.



Dan was born 13 May 1937 in Minot, ND to Ed Mathis and Inga Benson.



After graduating from Sawyer High School he served 12 years in the U.S Navy as a dentist technician on aircraft carriers.



He married Carollyn Donaldson 30 December 1960 in Minot and they were sealed in the Logan Temple. They raised their children on the Mathis family farm near Max, ND and later in UT. In their 60 years together the family has grown beyond 60.



Dan's life to his final act was full of service to his dear family, his country, and to the Lord serving in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



He is survived by his wife; children: Wynette (Merrill) Johnson, Morgan; Tammy Braegger and Jennifer (Shane) Phippen, Willard; Trent, Murray; Curtis, IN; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother: Gary (Arlis) Mathis; sisters: Evelyn Kalamaha, June Bluhm, Joyce Michaelson, Donna Archer, Darlene Rau; sister-in-law Avis (Jake) Mathis. His parents and brothers Roland ""Jake"" Mathis and Dennis (Beverly) Anhorn preceded him in passing.



Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Willard Precinct Cemetery, 500 East Main Street, Willard. The family will meet with friends Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.

